Chirinos’ stoppage-time goal helps Whitecaps beat Galaxy 4-3

Michaell Chirinos scored in stoppage time and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 4-3 on Sunday.

Hwang In-Beom, on the counterattack, patiently approached goalkeeper Matt Lampson before rolling a pass to Chirinos for an empty-netter in the third minute of injury time.

The Galaxy (16-14-3), who had their three-game win streak snapped, fell from second to fourth in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles has a one-point lead, with one regular-season game to play, over Real Salt Lake for the final home match in the knock-out round of the playoffs.

Doneil Henry gave the Whitecaps (8-15-10) a 1-0 lead when he put away a corner kick by Hwang in the 20th minute . Cristian Pavón wrapped a left-footed cross around defender Jasser Khmiri to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who bounced a first-timer from near the spot into the net to tie it in the 23rd.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Theo Bair, a 20-year-old homegrown who signed with the Whitecaps on July 17, scored his second MLS goal to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead in the 41st minute. A shot by Chirinos deflected off Bair, who then side-netted a slow roller with the outside of his foot. Los Angeles tied it again when Uriel Antuna scored in the 58th. Jonathan dos Santos lofted a pass from near midfield to Antuna at the top of the box for the finish.

Tosaint Ricketts gave the Whitecaps the lead again in the 64th minute. Erik Godoy chipped a first-timer from the right side to the top of the 6-yard box where Ricketts put away a header but Chris Pontius made it 3-all in the 86th.