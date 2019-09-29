The Latest: Russian Sidorova wins women’s pole vault

The stadium is sparsely filled for the second session at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest from the track and field world championships in Qatar on Sunday (all times local):

10:40 p.m.

Russia has its first gold medalist at the world championships, but its anthem won't be played.

Anzhelika Sidorova smashed her personal best by 4 centimeters, clearing 4.95 meters to win the pole vault.

Sidorova and Sandi Morris of the United States both cleared every height up to 4.90 at the first attempt before dueling at 4.95. After Morris missed her third attempt, knocking the bar with her chin, she clapped for Sidorova during the Russian's run-up. Morris also won silver at the 2016 Olympics and 2017 world championships.

Sidorova brought the first medal of the championships for the Russian squad, which officially competes as "Authorized Neutral Athletes." The Russian track federation has been suspended since 2015 over widespread doping and also competed as neutral in 2017. Its athletes competed in muted-color neutral uniforms and the IAAF anthem will be played for Sidorova's medal ceremony.

The bronze went to Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi of Greece, who managed 4.85.

The U.S. won the inaugural mixed 4x400-meter relay gold medal in world-record time, beating Jamaica and Bahrain. It was the 12th gold medal at a world championship for Allyson Felix, putting her ahead of Usain Bolt for the most ever. Eight of her golds have been in relays.

Wesley Vazquez of Puerto Rico charged into the 800 final with the fastest semifinal time. Donavan Brazier of the United States and Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina won the other two semifinals.

___

9.40 p.m.

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce will contest for her fourth world championship gold medal in the 100 meters after winning her semifinal with ease.

The Jamaican's time of 10.81 was the fastest across all three semifinals as she revealed a new rainbow-dyed hairstyle.

Dina Asher-Smith of Britain and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast won the other two heats, both in 10.87. Jamaica's Olympic champion Elaine Thompson qualified second behind Asher-Smith in 11.00.

Olympic relay gold medalist English Gardner's championships ended with a thigh injury that caused the U.S. runner to pull up short. Gardner lay down and pounded the track with her fists before leaving in a wheelchair.

Defending champion Tori Bowie withdrew before the semifinals. No reason was given, but injuries have hampered her form over the last year.

___

9:00 p.m.

Britain's Adam Gemili was fastest in the heats for the men's 200 meters after the champion in the 100, Christian Coleman, withdrew.

Gemili ran 20.06 seconds to win his heat, while Diamond League champion Noah Lyles of the United States qualified second in his heat 20.26.

Canada's Andre de Grasse, the bronze medalist in the 100, won his heat in 20.20. Defending champion Ramil Guliyev of Turkey also made it through.

NCAA champion Divine Oduduru was reinstated hours before the heats began after earlier being disqualified for a paperwork mix-up by the Nigerian team. He finished fourth in his heat but qualified as a fastest loser.

___

8:20 p.m.

The United States team says defending champion Tori Bowie is out of the women's 100-meter semifinals.

No reason has been given for the withdrawal of Bowie, who won the Olympic silver medal in the 100 in 2016.

Bowie qualified third from her heat Saturday in 11.30 seconds, more than half a second off her personal best. Bowie has struggled to recover her form since a quad muscle tear last year.

___

6:30 p.m.

Sprinter Christian Coleman's name has been removed from the start list for the 200 meters at worlds.

A day after the American took the gold medal in the 100, Coleman had been listed to start in the second heat of the 200 preliminaries Sunday night. But about two hours before the race, his name was removed from the start list.

He had been expected to contend, along with Noah Lyles and Andre De Grasse, for the title.

No word yet on his status for the 4x100 relays, which start next Friday.

___

3:45 p.m.

Problem solved. Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare will be given a spot at the starting line for the 200 meters at world championships.

Okagbare tells The Associated Press that track's governing body, the IAAF, has approved the appeal from the two Nigerians and reinstated them into the meet after a paperwork mix-up led to them being disqualified.

Nigeria's track federation had entered both runners in the 100-meter races, even though neither intended to compete at that distance. When they didn't show up, IAAF rules called for them to be disqualified from the rest of the meet, including their main events, the 200, and the 4x100 relays.

But after learning more about the mix-up, an IAAF appeals panel reinstated them.

Oduduru, the NCAA champion out of Texas Tech, is scheduled to race later Sunday. Okagbare is the 2013 bronze medalist at 200 meters.

___

As the third day of competition at the world track championships begins, Nigeria's sprinters are in a race against time.

Track's world governing body, the IAAF, says that NCAA champion Divine Oduduru has filed an appeal against his pre-emptive disqualification from the men's 200 meters, just hours before the heats begin.

There's also an appeal from Blessing Okagbare, who wants to run the women's 200 starting Monday.

The IAAF disqualified them from the 200 and 4x100 relays after they were entered for the 100 but didn't race. Okagbare said the Nigerian track federation entered her and Oduduru for the 100 even though they didn't plan to run it.

The women's 100 final is later Sunday. The men's triple jump, women's pole vault, women's 20-kilometer race walk and the new 4x400 mixed relay are also decided Sunday.