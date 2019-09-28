Alcorn State pulls away from Mississippi Valley State, 45-19

Felix Harper threw six touchdown passes, three of them to LeCharles Pringle, and Alcorn State won its second straight Southwestern Athletic Conference game, rolling past Mississippi Valley State for the seventh straight year, 45-19 on Saturday night.

Harper made his first start last week in place of an injured Noah Johnson and was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week and a decision on which quarterback would get the start was listed as a game-time decision.

Harper finished 21 of 30 for 396 yards. He threw 19-, 39- and 8-yard passes to Pringle for touchdowns. He hit Chris Blair with 69- and 52-yard touchdowns and found Juan Anthony Jr. from 26-yards out for a score.

Dejerric Bryant scored from a yard out and tossed a 16-yard pass to Johnny Wilson with :07 left in the first half to cut the Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-1) deficit to 21-13 at the half, and his 9-yard pass to Marcus Kidd midway through the third quarter made it 24-19.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Braves (3-2, 2-0) answered with three Harper touchdowns over the final 19 minutes to put the game away.