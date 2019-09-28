Braves visit the Mets in division matchup

Atlanta Braves (97-63, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (84-76, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (8-5, 4.46 ERA) Mets: Steven Matz (10-10, 4.37 ERA)

LINE: Mets -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East opponents New York and Atlanta will meet on Saturday.

The Mets are 38-36 against NL East teams. New York is slugging .441 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the team with a .582 slugging percentage, including 84 extra-base hits and 52 home runs.

The Braves are 46-28 against NL East Division teams. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Ozzie Albies leads the team with a mark of .298. The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Marcus Stroman secured his 10th victory and J.D. Davis went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Dallas Keuchel took his eighth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 84 extra base hits and is batting .260. Amed Rosario is 10-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Albies leads the Braves with 188 hits and is batting .298. Josh Donaldson is 6-for-31 with three doubles and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (wrist).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Billy Hamilton: (hand), Charlie Culberson: (face), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (hip), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).