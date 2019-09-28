Los Angeles’ Seager puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers (104-56, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-83, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (13-5, 2.41 ERA) Giants: Logan Webb (2-2, 5.61 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Corey Seager is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Los Angeles readies to play San Francisco.

The Giants are 38-36 against NL West teams. San Francisco's lineup has 167 home runs this season, Mike Yastrzemski leads them with 21 homers.

The Dodgers are 49-25 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles has hit 277 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 47 homers. The Dodgers won the last meeting 9-2. Walker Buehler earned his 14th victory and Will Smith went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Los Angeles. Johnny Cueto took his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 21 home runs and has 55 RBIs. Buster Posey is 4-for-13 with a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 83 extra base hits and has 115 RBIs. Max Muncy is 8-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.41 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (oblique), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Donovan Solano: (calf), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Dodgers Injuries: Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), A.J. Pollock: (knee), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (back).