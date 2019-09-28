Milwaukee to visit Colorado Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers (89-71, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (69-91, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (3-2, 3.70 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-6, 5.68 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Milwaukee will play on Saturday.

The Rockies are 41-38 in home games. Colorado ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .318.

The Brewers are 40-39 in road games. Milwaukee has hit 247 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads them with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Rockies won the last meeting 11-7. Antonio Senzatela notched his 11th victory and Raimel Tapia went 1-for-1 with a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Ray Black took his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 184 hits and is batting .313. Blackmon is 9-for-30 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 44 home runs home runs and is slugging .671. Trent Grisham is 6-for-30 with a double, a triple, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .245 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jeff Hoffman: (leg), Jon Gray: (foot), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Mike Moustakas: (elbow).