Miami faces off against Philadelphia in division matchup

Miami Marlins (56-104, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (80-80, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Caleb Smith (10-10, 4.31 ERA) Phillies: Zach Eflin (9-13, 4.16 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: NL East opponents Philadelphia and Miami will play on Saturday.

The Phillies are 35-39 against opponents from the NL East. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .280.

The Marlins have gone 23-51 against division opponents. Miami has slugged .373, last in the majors. Garrett Cooper leads the club with a .446 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Ranger Suarez earned his sixth victory and Bryce Harper went 2-for-6 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Adam Conley took his 11th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper leads the Phillies with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .507. Andrew Knapp is 7-for-23 with five doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 84 RBIs and is batting .268. Jorge Alfaro is 6-for-26 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Jean Segura: (ankle), Scott Kingery: (undisclosed), J.T. Realmuto: (knee).

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), Magneuris Sierra: (hamstring), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Lewis Brinson: (foot), Brian Anderson: (hand), Garrett Cooper: (knee), Chad Wallach: (concussion).