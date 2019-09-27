Cardinals lose 8-2 to Cubs, magic number down to 2

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller walks toward the dugout after being relieved from the mound during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

Andrew Miller and Ryan Helsley were hit hard as St. Louis' bullpen stumbled during an 8-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday night, but the Cardinals' magic number for clinching the NL Central dropped to two.

Miller (5-6), Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos allowed each of Chicago's runs after Dakota Hudson struck out 10 in five scoreless innings.

The Cardinals (90-70) lost their third consecutive game after winning six in a row. Their magic number for clinching their first division title since 2015 was sliced to two when second-place Milwaukee lost 11-7 at Colorado.

Ian Happ and Robel Garcia homered for Chicago (83-77), which had lost nine in a row. The Cubs were swept in a four-game series against the Cardinals last weekend.

Alec Mills struck out nine while pitching five innings of one-run ball. But the right-hander left with a no-decision because Chicago was unable to put anything together against Hudson.

St. Louis jumped in front on Matt Carpenter's 14th homer in the fourth, but Happ tied it at 1 when he led off the sixth with his ninth homer off Gallegos.

The Cubs then went ahead to stay with seven more in the seventh. Happ hit a tiebreaking RBI double off Miller, and Wilson Contreras made it 3-1 when he scored on a wild pitch.

After Victor Caratini was hit by a pitch, Miller was replaced by Helsley. Nico Hoerner then hit an RBI single, Garcia connected for a three-run shot and Ben Zobrist singled in Tony Kemp before Genesis Cabrera got the final out of the inning.

Garcia stopped a 0-for-14 slide with his first homer since July 22. Happ finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Brad Wieck (2-2) got one out for the win.

Miller also struggled in his previous appearance, allowing a tying homer to Ildemaro Vargas in the Cardinals' 19-inning loss at Arizona on Tuesday.

Mills got some help from center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who made two big defensive plays against Yadier Molina.

Almora robbed Molina of a two-run double in the first and took a homer away from the catcher in the fourth, climbing over the wall. Almora pulled the ball out of his glove to show the umpires and the stunned crowd he had made the catch.

Cardinals rookie Tommy Edman had three hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Edman also picked up his 15th steal.

NO LOSS FOR YOU

The Cubs haven't lost 10 games in a row since the 2012 season, when they lost 12 straight from May 15-27, 2012.

NEARING THE END?

With rumors swirling about Joe Maddon's future with the Cubs, several players made a point to have private conversations with the manager over the past few days.

"You know what? I don't think I've ever wanted to participate in the seminary, but I sometimes feel like 'Father Joe.'" Maddon said. "They read, they see. So, I've had some really interesting, insightful and in-depth conversations."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: OF Nicholas Castellanos (right groin tightness) was scratched. Castellanos got hurt during a pregame routine that happened before the team took the field. He is day to day.

Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong (strained left hamstring) remained out of the starting lineup for the fifth straight game. Wong said he has been going through baseball activities the last two days. "I pushed it pretty good today," Wong said. "I think tomorrow we'll see how it reacts and it will be a big indication of if I can get out there." ... RHP Michael Wacha has a shoulder strain and general manager Michael Girsch said he's not going to throw for the next few days. "Probably into the middle of next week or so," Girsch said. "Then we'll see."

UP NEXT

Left-hander Cole Hamels (7-7, 3.92 ERA) pitches for Chicago in what might be his final game with the Cubs. Hamels can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. Right-hander Adam Wainwright (14-9, 3.98 ERA) goes for his sixth consecutive win for St. Louis.