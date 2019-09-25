Los Angeles FC clinches Supporters’ Shield

Carlos Vela extended his lead for the Golden Boot with his 30th goal of the season and Los Angeles FC defeated the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Wednesday night to clinch the Supporters' Shield.

LAFC (20-4-8) snapped a five-game winless stretch — with four draws — to clinch the regular-season title.

Vela scored on a penalty shot in the 23rd minute. Diego Rossi gave Los Angeles FC a 2-1 advantage in the 70th on a header nine yards out from the right side of the box. Eduard Atuesta sealed it in the 82nd with a shot 24 yards out from the edge of the box.

Houston scored on Tyler Miller's own goal in the 28th.

LAFC outshot the Dynamo (11-17-4) 20 to 10, with nine shots on goal to four for Houston.

LAFC drew six corner kicks, committed 13 fouls and was given three yellow cards. Houston drew five corner kicks, committed 13 fouls and was given two yellow cards.

Both teams next play Sunday. LAFC visits Minnesota and the Dynamo visit Real Salt Lake.