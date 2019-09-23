Spectator injured in fight during Delaware football game

Delaware State Police say a spectator at a high school football game had to be flown to a hospital after being injured in a fight that broke out in the stands.

The Delaware News Journal reports a medical helicopter landed on the field during a Saturday afternoon football game in Wilmington.

The game was paused halfway through the fourth quarter so the helicopter could land. The newspaper says paramedics and troopers carried the spectator in a stretcher across the field and into the helicopter.

The game resumed after a 20-minute delay.

It's unclear what caused the fight. Delaware State Police are investigating.