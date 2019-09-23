Boston visits Tampa Bay in division matchup

Boston Red Sox (81-74, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (92-64, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Jhoulys Chacin (3-11, 5.66 ERA) Rays: Blake Snell (6-7, 4.19 ERA)

LINE: Rays -201; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Tampa Bay and Boston will play on Monday.

The Rays are 40-30 against teams from the AL East. The Tampa Bay pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.71. Charlie Morton leads the team with a 3.15 ERA.

The Red Sox are 34-38 against the rest of their division. Boston's team on-base percentage of .335 is fifth in the league. Mookie Betts leads the team with an OBP of .383. The Red Sox won the last meeting 7-4. Nathan Eovaldi notched his second victory and Christian Vazquez went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Ryan Yarbrough took his fifth loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .561. Ji-Man Choi is 7-for-28 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 85 extra base hits and is slugging .551. Vazquez is 10-for-29 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rays Injuries: Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: (thumb), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).