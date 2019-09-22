Gonzales scheduled to start for Seattle against Baltimore

Seattle Mariners (66-89, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-105, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (16-11, 4.14 ERA) Orioles: John Means (10-11, 3.65 ERA)

LINE: Orioles -120; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Seattle will meet on Sunday.

The Orioles are 24-56 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 199 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads them with 34, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 33-47 away from home. Seattle has a collective on-base percentage of .318, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .356. The Mariners won the last meeting 7-6. Dan Altavilla earned his second victory and J.P. Crawford went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Tanner Scott registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 93 RBIs and is batting .286. Jonathan Villar is 11-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Narvaez leads the Mariners with 118 hits and has 55 RBIs. Kyle Lewis is 14-for-42 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Austin Adams: (ankle), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).