Akers, Hornibrook lead Florida St. past Louisville

Florida State quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) passes underneath to running back Cam Akers (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisville in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Cam Akers scored three touchdowns and Alex Hornibrook came off the bench and threw a 60-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as Florida State defeated Louisville 35-24 on Saturday.

Akers ran 29 times for 112 yards for Florida State (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had a season-high 522 offensive yards. His final score, a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:37 to go, secured a win after the Seminoles let fourth-quarter leads slip away in losses to Boise State and Virginia.

The Seminoles squandered a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. Louisville's Malik Cunningham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cardinals were able to storm back for a short-lived fourth-quarter lead.

Florida State lost quarterback James Blackman to a knee injury in the third quarter. Florida State coach Willie Taggart said Blackman will undergo further tests on Sunday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hornibrook, who had a first-quarter touchdown pass, stepped in and completed 15 of 20 passes for 255 yards. A graduate transfer from Wisconsin, Hornibrook put the Seminoles ahead for good, 28-24, on a touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 7:25 left in the game.

Cunningham completed 16 of 27 passes for a career-high 286 yards. But Cunningham had a costly red-zone interception in the fourth quarter and Louisville (2-2, 0-1) missed out on its first ACC win since 2017.

A sophomore, Cunningham was injured on the final play of the game. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said Cunningham suffered a leg injury and will have further tests.

Dez Fitzpatrick caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown for Louisville.

Ricky Aguayo missed field-goal attempts from 51, 47 and 41 for the Seminoles.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: Louisville clawed its way back after giving up 21 first-quarter points, the most since an Oct. 5, 2018, loss to Georgia Tech. But the Cardinals couldn't hold off Florida State's rally.

Florida State: Akers now has eight touchdowns (six rushing and two receiving) in four games and the Seminoles have defeated the Cardinals in back-to-back seasons.

UP NEXT

Louisville hosts Boston College on Oct. 5.

Florida State hosts NC State on Saturday

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25