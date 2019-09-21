Braves host the Giants following Foltynewicz’s solid showing

San Francisco Giants (74-80, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (95-60, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (1-0, .00 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (16-6, 4.25 ERA)

LINE: Braves -210; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Mike Foltynewicz. Foltynewicz threw eight innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Braves are 49-30 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .454, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .555 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 38 home runs.

The Giants are 41-38 in road games. San Francisco is slugging .395 as a unit. Kevin Pillar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .440. The Braves won the last meeting 6-0. Mike Foltynewicz earned his eighth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Tyler Beede registered his 10th loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 73 extra base hits and is batting .294. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 12-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Pillar leads the Giants with 151 hits and is batting .260. Brandon Belt is 11-for-38 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).