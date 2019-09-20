USC QB Slovis leaves after hard hit on second play vs Utah

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis left the Trojans' game against No. 10 Utah on Friday night after taking a legal but hard from Utes defensive lineman Leki Fotu.

Slovis, a freshman, was making the start after the Trojans lost T.J. Daniel to a leg injury in the opening game of the season.

On the second play from scrimmage of the game, Slovis took a shot in the chest from the 335-pound Fotu right after releasing a pass. Slovis stayed down after trying to get up. Medical staff came out to attend to him and he walked off the field under his own power.

Matt Fink replaced Slovis and completed three passes, including a 29-yard touchdown to Tyler Vaughns.

Fink remained in for USC's second series and threw another TD pass.