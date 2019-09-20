4 minor leaguers suspended for positive drug tests

Toronto pitcher Luis Quinones has been suspended for the first 80 games of next season, and San Diego pitcher Elias Batista, New York Mets catcher Jan Carlos Osorio and Atlanta catcher Jose Camacaro for 72 games each under baseball's minor league drug program.

All four tested positive for performance-enhancing substances, the commissioner's office said Friday: Quinones for Nandrolone, Camacaro for Boldenone, and Batista and Osorio for Stanozolol.

Quinones, a 22-year-old right-hander selected on the 34th round of this year's amateur draft, was 2-2 with a 2.95 ERA in four starts and eight relief appearances for Bluefield of the Appalachian League and Vancouver of the Northwest League.

Batista, a 20-year-old right-hander, was 1-2 with an 8.77 ERA in 15 relief appearances in the Dominican Summer League.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 18-year-old Osorio hit .135 with one homer and 12 RBIs for the DSL Mets1.

Camacaro, 16, is with the Dominican Summer League Braves

There have been 43 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program and eight under the major league program.