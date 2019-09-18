Philadelphia faces off against Atlanta in division matchup

Philadelphia Phillies (77-72, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (93-59, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (8-12, 4.20 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (10-9, 3.50 ERA)

LINE: Braves -152; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will host Philadelphia in a matchup of division foes.

The Braves are 45-26 against the rest of their division. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .299.

The Phillies have gone 33-33 against division opponents. Philadelphia's lineup has 198 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads the club with 31 homers. The Phillies won the last meeting 5-4. Vince Velasquez earned his seventh victory and Rhys Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Dallas Keuchel registered his sixth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 178 hits and has 80 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 8-for-35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Harper leads the Phillies with 31 home runs and has 102 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Phillies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Charlie Culberson: (face), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot).