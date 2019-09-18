Scherzer, Nationals to face Wainwright, Cardinals

Washington Nationals (83-67, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-67, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (10-6, 2.65 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (12-9, 4.00 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Rendon and the Nationals will take on the Cardinals Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 48-29 on their home turf. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.82, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 3.05.

The Nationals have gone 41-36 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .332. The Nationals won the last meeting 6-2. Patrick Corbin recorded his 13th victory and Howie Kendrick went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Washington. Miles Mikolas registered his 14th loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 143 hits and has 89 RBIs. Marcell Ozuna is 7-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 80 extra base hits and is slugging .625. Yan Gomes is 7-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).