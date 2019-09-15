Sports
Vargas, Hernandez spur Jackson to 6-2 win over Biloxi
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Ramon Hernandez had two hits and three RBI, and Emilio Vargas struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Jackson Generals beat the Biloxi Shuckers 6-2 on Sunday.
Vargas (7-3) picked up the win after he allowed one run and five hits.
Down 1-0, the Generals took the lead for good with five runs in the first inning. The Generals sent 10 men to the plate as Hernandez hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.
The Generals tacked on another run in the seventh when Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pavin Smith.
Drew Rasmussen (1-4) allowed five runs and got one out in the Southern League game.
