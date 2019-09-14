Udinski leads as VMI holds on to beat ETSU 31-24 in OT

Reece Udinski threw for two touchdowns including the game-winner in overtime as VMI held on to beat East Tennessee State 31-24 on Saturday night.

Udinski fired a 21-yard pass to Javeon Lara to make it 31-24 in the overtime period for the Keydets (2-1) victory.

Udinski was 38-of-64 passing for 281 yards. Alex Ramsey ran for 57 yards and two scores.

VMI trailed 24-21 with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter when Grant Clemons, who had missed two pervious field goal attempts, hit from 30 yards to tie the game and send it into overtime.

After a low-scoring first half ended in a 7-7 tie at halftime, VMI took a 14-7 lead early in the third quarter on Ramsey's 3-yard run. Tyler Keltner kicked a 37-yard field goal for the Buccaneers (1-2), closing it to 14-10 with 6:14 left in the third.

Trey Mitchell took ETSU into the lead in the fourth quarter with a 20-yard scoring pass to Anthony Spagnoletti to make it 17-14 with 10:29 remaining. Udinski replied for VMI with an 11-play, 75-yard drive and Ramsey blasted it in from the 1 to reclaim the advantage, 21-17. But on the next drive, Jacob Saylors broke for a 61-yard touchdown run that put ETSU back up 24-21 with 5:59 to go.

Mitchell had 250 yards and two scores passing for the Buccaneers.