DiNucci throws 4 TD passes in James Madison’s 63-12 win

Ben DiNucci matched his career high with four touchdown passes and James Madison rolled past Morgan State 63-12 on Saturday.

DiNucci was 18-of-23 passing with 240 yards. After lofting a 9-yard pass over a defender and into the arms of Devin Ravenel for the game's first score he threw for three scores in a 28-point second quarter: a 48-yarder to Brandon Polk on a post pattern, a swing pass to Jawon Hamilton that turned into a 50-yard score and a 19-yarder to running back Solomon Vanhorse.

DiNucci's final two passes came after a lightning delay that lasted over an hour as the stadium was cleared.

Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for two touchdowns for the Dukes and backup quarterbacks Cole Johnson and Gage Moloney each passed for a TD. Ravenal also grabbed an onside kick and returned it 43 yards to score.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Dukes (2-1), ranked second in the FCS, had 507 yards of offense while their defense held the Bears to 2 of 13 on third-down conversions.

The Bears (0-2) scored their first touchdown this season on a 72-yard pass play from DeAndre Harris to Manasseh Bailey in the fourth quarter. Bailey finished with four catches for 172 yards.