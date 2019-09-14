Brown throws 3 TDs, Saint Francis tops Merrimack 42-14

Jason Brown threw for three touchdowns and Saint Francis (Pa.) dominated the second half on Saturday in a 42-14 win over Merrimack.

The Red Flash (2-1) grabbed the momentum in the last minute of the first half, when Brown completed three-straight passes for 68 yards, the last 19 to Brandan Linsenby for a touchdown and a 20-14 lead.

The Warriors (1-2), who are in their first year of transitioning to the Division I FCS level, had grabbed the lead on Darion McKenzie's 30-yard interception return of a Brown pass 1:08 before intermission.

Joel Denley had a 5-yard touchdown run and Brown had TD passes of 4 yards to Ra'Shaun Henry and 11 to EJ Jenkins in the second half. The defense held Merrimack to 121 yards in the second half and finished with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Brown completed 17 of 26 passes for 276 yards as the Red Flash won their 11th-straight home opener. Saint Francis finished with 426 yards.