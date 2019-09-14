Abraham hat trick as Chelsea beats Wolves 5-2

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game and his hat-trick during their English Premier League soccer match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Nick Potts

Tammy Abraham scored a hat trick as Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 at Molineux in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Not counting own-goals, Chelsea became the first ever team to have 11 straight Premier League goals scored by players aged 21 or younger.

Fikayo Tomori put Chelsea ahead with a superb 31st-minute strike and Abraham doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Abraham, who netted twice in each of his previous two games, added a header in the 41st and a 55th-minute finish to make victory look all but secure for the Blues.

Wolves hit back via an Abraham own-goal in the 69th, and it was 4-2 in the 85th thanks to substitute Patrick Cutrone.

Mason Mount got Chelsea's fifth deep in stoppage time.

Abraham came off in the 77th with an apparent injury, but it didn't seem serious, with Lampard keen to talk up his chances of making England's squad for international games next month.

Of more concern could be a groin problem for Antonio Rudiger, after the German defender was brought off at halftime.

"It was more than a precaution because he did feel some pain. We'll assess it over the next couple of days," said Lampard, whose team hosts Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

After five games Chelsea has eight points — five more than Wolves in 19th place. Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo's verdict was simple: "Too many goals, too many mistakes."