Cox leads Wilmington to 2-0 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Austin Cox allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a 2-0 win on Friday.

Cox (4-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

Wilmington scored its runs when MJ Melendez hit a solo home run in the second inning and Cristian Perez hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Jojanse Torres (9-1) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the tough loss in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Woodpeckers were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their 17th shutout of the year.