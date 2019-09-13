Tanaka to start series opener for New York at Toronto

New York Yankees (97-51, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (57-90, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (10-8, 4.53 ERA) Blue Jays: Anthony Kay (0-0, 3.18 ERA)

LINE: Yankees -189; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and New York are set to begin a three-game series.

The Blue Jays are 23-38 against AL East opponents. Toronto ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .235 batting average. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an average of .273.

The Yankees are 51-17 against the rest of their division. New York ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .270 batting average, Gio Urshela leads the team with an average of .328.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randal Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 66 RBIs and is batting .233. Bo Bichette has eight hits and is batting .195 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 60 extra base hits and has 86 RBIs. Edwin Encarnacion is 10-for-34 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 2-8, .192 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), J.A. Happ: (bicep), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (calf), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Edwin Encarnacion: (oblique), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum), Gary Sanchez: (groin).