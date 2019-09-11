Bassett, Mezquida lift Rapids past Galaxy, 2-1

Cole Bassett and Nicolás Mezquida scored six minutes apart late in the second half and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Mezquida broke a tie on a penalty kick in the 85th minute. Bassett opened the scoring for Colorado (10-14-6) in the 79th minute, and Giancarlo Gonzalez tied it for Los Angeles (13-13-3) in the 82nd.

DYNAMO 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas and Christian Ramirez scored in Houston's victory over Minnesota.

Manotas opened the scoring for Houston (10-15-4) in the 37th minute and Ramirez connected in the 44th. Minnesota dropped to 13-10-6.

REAL SALT LAKE 1, EARTHQUAKES 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored on a header in the 75th minute to lift Real Salt Lake past San Jose.

Real Salt Lake improved to 13-11-4, and San Jose dropped to 13-11-5.

TORONTO FC 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 1, TIE

NEW YORK (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 40th minute and Toronto FC tied New York City FC.

Alexandru Mitrita scored for New York City FC (15-5-9) in the sixth minute. Pozuelo tied it for Toronto FC (11-10-9) in the 40th.