Los Angeles in action against Baltimore following Buehler’s strong performance

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-52, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-98, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (4-4, 3.42 ERA) Orioles: John Means (10-10, 3.50 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -184; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Walker Buehler. Buehler pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Orioles are 22-51 on their home turf. Baltimore has hit 183 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with 30, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.

The Dodgers have gone 38-32 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .335, good for second in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a mark of .390. The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-3. Walker Buehler notched his 13th victory and Corey Seager went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Los Angeles. Ty Blach registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Villar leads the Orioles with 154 hits and is batting .275. Anthony Santander is 10-for-42 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .638. Seager is 8-for-39 with a double, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .234 batting average, 5.54 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle), Max Muncy: (wrist).