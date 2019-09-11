Rangers face the Rays following Lynn’s strong showing

Tampa Bay Rays (87-59, second in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (72-74, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Andrew Kittredge (1-0, 4.17 ERA) Rangers: Ariel Jurado (7-10, 5.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Lance Lynn. Lynn threw seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts against Tampa Bay.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Rangers are 40-30 on their home turf. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .363.

The Rays are 44-27 on the road. Tampa Bay has slugged .431 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .561 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 29 home runs. The Rays won the last meeting 5-3. Emilio Pagan earned his fourth victory and Meadows went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Emmanuel Clase took his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Santana leads the Rangers with 24 home runs and is slugging .531. Nick Solak is 10-for-33 with a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Meadows leads the Rays with 63 extra base hits and has 80 RBIs. Avisail Garcia is 10-for-34 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.30 ERA

Rays: 9-1, .269 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (neck), Avisail Garcia: (h?ip), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).