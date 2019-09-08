Shaps’ homer leads Ogden to 2-1 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Andrew Shaps hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 2-1 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Sunday.

In the top of the sixth, Ogden broke a scoreless tie on a walk by Jeremy Arocho that scored Sauryn Lao. Grand Junction answered in the bottom of the inning when Colin Simpson hit a solo home run.

Jacob Cantleberry (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jacob Kostyshock (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.