Kansas City seeks series sweep of Miami

Kansas City Royals (53-90, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (50-91, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Montgomery (3-7, 4.42 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-12, 4.26 ERA)

LINE: Marlins -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City can secure a series sweep over Miami with a win.

The Marlins are 28-45 in home games. Miami has hit 123 home runs this season, last in the league. Brian Anderson leads the team with 20, averaging one every 23 at-bats.

The Royals are 24-46 on the road. Kansas City is slugging .399 as a unit. Hunter Dozier leads the team with a slugging percentage of .552. The Royals won the last meeting 7-2. Danny Duffy earned his sixth victory and Jorge Soler went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Adam Conley took his eighth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 74 RBIs and is batting .268. Harold Ramirez is 9-for-30 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Soler leads the Royals with 41 home runs and is batting .251. Dozier is 16-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .209 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Royals: 7-3, .285 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jake Newberry: (shoulder), Salvador Perez: (elbow).