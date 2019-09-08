Twins host the Indians in division matchup

Cleveland Indians (82-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (88-54, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Mike Clevinger (10-2, 2.71 ERA) Twins: Randy Dobnak (0-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Twins -137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central opponents Minnesota and Cleveland will meet on Sunday.

The Twins are 38-21 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has hit 274 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the team with 36 while slugging .523 with 67 extra-base hits.

The Indians are 42-24 in division matchups. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.77. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.24 earned run average. The Twins won the last meeting 5-3. Zack Littell notched his fourth victory and Mitch Garver went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for Minnesota. Adam Cimber took his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kepler leads the Twins with 67 extra base hits and is slugging .523. C.J. Cron is 9-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 65 extra base hits and has 66 RBIs. Roberto Perez is 8-for-26 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .277 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Indians: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by six runs

Twins Injuries: Sergio Romo: (leg), Sean Poppen: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (ulcer), Sam Dyson: (biceps), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Jake Cave: (groin), Nelson Cruz: (wrist).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).