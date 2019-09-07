Scholtens, Castillo carry Amarillo to 5-1 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Ivan Castillo had two hits and scored two runs, and Jesse Scholtens hurled 5 2/3 scoreless innings as the Amarillo Sod Poodles topped the Midland RockHounds 5-1 on Saturday.

Scholtens (6-7) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing four hits.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Amarillo added to its lead when Peter Van Gansen hit a two-run single.

The RockHounds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Chase Calabuig hit an RBI single, bringing home Mickey McDonald.

The Sod Poodles later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Owen Miller hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Luis Torrens to secure the victory.

Mitchell Jordan (0-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out six and walked one.