Navarro’s homer leads Columbus to 7-3 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Dioner Navarro hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 7-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday.

The home run by Navarro capped a four-run inning and gave the Clippers a 4-2 lead after Daniel Johnson hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Stripers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Drew Waters scored on an error.

The Clippers later added single runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings to secure the victory.

Columbus starter Logan Allen (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Ian Anderson (1-3) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.