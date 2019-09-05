Allard, Solak lead Rangers over Orioles 3-1

Texas Rangers' Nick Solak celebrates with Elvis Andrus (1) at home plate after hitting a two run home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Baltimore. AP Photo

Rookie Kolby Allard won his third straight start, Nick Solak hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off John Means in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 Thursday night

Allard (4-0), a 22-year-old left-hander acquired from Atlanta for reliever Chris Martin on July 30, allowed one run and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and two walks.

José Leclerc gave up a leadoff double to Mason Williams in the ninth, walked Rio Ruiz with two outs, then retired Hanser Alberto on a flyout for his 10th save in 14 chances, dropping the Orioles to 46-94. After going 47-115 last season, the team is headed to consecutive 100-loss seasons for the first time since the St. Louis Browns went 54-100 in 1953 and the Orioles finished with the same record the following year.

The announced crowd at Camden Yards was just 8,209.

Means (10-10) gave up two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Texas batters struck out 10 times, their 74th time reaching double digits this year, and raised their major league-leading total to 1,401. The 2013 Houston Astros hold the record at 1,535.

Trey Mancini, who had three hits, doubled leading off the sixth and scored on Renato Núñez's sacrifice fly

Means retired 10 in a row before Willie Calhoun singled starting the seventh. Solak followed with his second homer since his debut on Aug. 20.

Logan Forsythe added a run-scoring single in the ninth off Branden Kline.

MOVES

Orioles INF Jace Peterson cleared waivers and accepted an outright assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. RHP Tom Eshelman also cleared waivers and was sent outright to the Tides.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: OF Mark Trumbo appeared in his third consecutive game since coming off the IL following knee surgery. Trumbo has gone 3 for 8 (.375). "Not going to push him, play him every day," manager Brandon Hyde said. "Give him a breather with his legs. But the days he's not starting, he'll be able to pinch hit."

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Brock Burke (0-1, 1.50 ERA) makes his fourth big league start Friday, still in search of his first major league win. He is the first Rangers pitcher to allow two runs or fewer run over six-plus innings in each of his first three big league outings.

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (6-13, 4.96 ERA) did not get a decision in last start after allowing four runs and six hits over six innings in a 7-5 loss to Kansas City.