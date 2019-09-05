Chicago takes on Cleveland in division matchup

Chicago White Sox (61-78, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (81-59, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (8-12, 5.41 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (7-5, 3.61 ERA)

LINE: Indians -200; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Cleveland and Chicago will play on Thursday.

The Indians are 41-22 against the rest of their division. The Cleveland pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.76, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.24.

The White Sox are 29-30 against teams from the AL Central. Chicago has slugged .401 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a mark of .519. The Indians won the last meeting 8-6. Bieber earned his 13th victory and Franmil Reyes went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Cleveland. Ivan Nova took his 12th loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 64 extra base hits and is batting .298. Reyes is 14-for-33 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .495. Tim Anderson is 13-for-40 with five doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

White Sox: 2-8, .254 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).