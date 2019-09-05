Atlanta puts win streak on the line against Washington

Washington Nationals (78-60, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (86-54, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (16-5, 3.47 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (15-4, 4.05 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Braves are 38-21 against NL East teams. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .384.

The Nationals are 35-26 in division play. Washington ranks seventh in the MLB in hitting with a .265 batting average, Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .338.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 71 extra base hits and is batting .300. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-35 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Rendon leads the Nationals with 160 hits and has 114 RBIs. Juan Soto is 16-for-41 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Nationals: 7-3, .278 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Adam Eaton: (knee).