Maldonado’s single leads South Bend to 2-1 win over Bowling Green

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Nelson Maldonado hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 2-1 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday.

The single by Maldonado, part of a two-run inning, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead before Jake Slaughter hit an RBI triple later in the inning.

The Hot Rods cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ford Proctor scored on a wild pitch.

South Bend starter Faustino Carrera (9-7) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Caleb Sampen (9-5) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after giving up two runs and two hits over five innings.