Holder’s walk leads Trenton to 4-3 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Kyle Holder drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 4-3 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday.

The walk by Holder gave the Thunder a 4-3 lead and capped a three-run inning for Trenton. Earlier in the inning, Trenton tied the game when Rashad Crawford scored on a forceout.

Reading went up 3-0 when Arquimedes Gamboa hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nick Maton in the fourth inning. Trenton answered in the sixth inning when Alexander Palma hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Crawford.

Clarke Schmidt (3-0) got the win in relief while Jeff Singer (7-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Darick Hall doubled and singled twice for the Fightin Phils.