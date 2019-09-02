Ward leads Fresno to 6-5 win over Albuquerque

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Drew Ward homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-5 on Monday.

Down 3-0 in the fourth, Albuquerque tied it up when Josh Fuentes scored on a fielder's choice and Nelson Molina hit a two-run home run.

Fresno answered in the bottom of the inning when Alec Keller hit an RBI double, driving in Wilmer Difo.

The Grizzlies later tacked on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Ward hit a solo home run, while Matt Reistetter hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Albuquerque saw its comeback attempt come up short after Noel Cuevas scored on a double play in the ninth inning to cut the Fresno lead to 6-5.

Fresno starter J.J. Hoover (6-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over six innings. Opposing starter Ben Meyer (3-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over four innings.

For the Isotopes, Molina homered and singled, driving in two runs.