Back-to-back homers by Simpson, Doyle fuel Grand Junction win

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Colin Simpson and Brenton Doyle connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning to help lead the Grand Junction Rockies to a 13-8 victory over Rocky Mountain Vibes on Monday.

The home runs were both solo shots and were part of a seven-run inning that gave the Rockies a 7-0 lead.

Trailing 11-7, the Vibes cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cam Devanney hit a solo home run.

Doyle homered twice, doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win. Walking Cabrera singled twice, scoring two runs.

Anderson Bido (6-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Rocky Mountain starter Brock Begue (1-5) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

In the losing effort, the Vibes hit a season-high seven home runs. Devanney hit a pair of solo homers for the Vibes. Edwin Sano hit two solo home runs.