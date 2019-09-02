Icardi, Mkhitaryan set for loan deals on deadline day

New Roma player Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrives at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Telenews

While a blockbuster deal for Neymar didn't eventuate, clubs across Europe completed transfer business before the window shut late Monday.

Paris Saint-Germain didn't sell Neymar but did confirm signing Inter Milan's former captain Mauro Icardi on a season-long free loan. PSG was also given the option to make the move permanent after the loan.

Icardi, an Argentina international, has had an often volatile relationship with Inter during his six years in Milan, but Inter extended his contract through 2022.

PSG also swapped goalkeepers with Real Madrid, acquiring three-time European champion Keylor Navas while loaning Alphonse Areola to the Spanish powerhouse to serve as a backup to Thibaut Courtois.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived in Italy to sign for Roma on loan from Arsenal, with his intended new club publishing photos of him undergoing his medical. Roma also acquired striker Nikola Kalinic on loan from Atlético Madrid.

Also in Italy, defender Matteo Darmian joined Parma after four years at Manchester United. Parma said the 29-year-old Darmian signed a four-year contract. The transfer fee was not announced.

Darmian played only 92 games for United, and was out of favor with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Napoli said it signed free agent forward Fernando Llorente, who previously won two Serie A titles at Juventus. The 34-year-old Spain international was available on a free transfer after his contract at Tottenham expired in the offseason.

Llorente, who was used as a late substitute in the Champions League final against Liverpool in June, will return to the competition with Napoli. The Serie A runners-up will play defending champion Liverpool in the group stage.

Another former Tottenham player at Napoli, defender Vlad Chiriches, has left to join Sassuolo.

Sassuolo said it signed the 29-year-old Romania captain on loan with an obligation to buy in a permanent deal.

In Spain, Barcelona loaned out little-used midfielder Rafinha to Celta Vigo, where he performed very well also on loan in 2013-14.

Mexico forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández returned to Spain to join Sevilla from West Ham. He previously spent a season on loan at Real Madrid from Manchester United.

Colombian defender Eder Balanta is stepping up from the Europa League to a team in the Champions League. Club Brugge signed Balanta from Basel on a three-year contract. The fee was not announced.

Last week, the Belgian league runners-up were drawn in a Champions League group with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Galatasaray.

Also on Monday, Brugge said it signed Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne, a Senegal international, on loan.