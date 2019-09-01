Miller’s single leads Richmond to 2-1 win over Bowie

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Jalen Miller hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 2-1 win over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday.

The single by Miller, part of a two-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Johneshwy Fargas scored on a forceout later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Bowie saw its comeback attempt come up short after Cedric Mullins scored on an error to get within one.

Garrett Williams (7-8) got the win in relief while Francisco Jimenez (5-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Yusniel Diaz tripled and doubled for the Baysox.

Despite the loss, Bowie is 14-7 against Richmond this season.