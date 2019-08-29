Stoops to receive $500,000 annual raise in restructured deal

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops will receive an annual raise of $500,000 plus incentives over the remaining six years of a restructured contract following the Wildcats' best season in 41 years.

The seventh-year coach will earn $4.75 million this season with increases up to $6 million in 2024-25. Stoops will also receive a $250,000 bonus for each Kentucky win of nine or more, replacing the previous deal that paid the same amount for the seventh and eighth victories.

Incentive bonuses include $50,000 for winning Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year and $100,000 as national Coach of the Year.

Stoops would owe Kentucky $1.75 million if he terminates the contract with five years remaining, with steady decreases depending on the number of remaining seasons.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kentucky went 10-3 and won the Citrus Bowl to cap its best season since 1977.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/id1138957862?mt=2