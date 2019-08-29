Colorado opens 4-game series at home against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (59-75, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Trevor Williams (6-6, 5.35 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-5, 6.43 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Pittsburgh are set to begin a four-game series.

The Rockies are 34-31 in home games. Colorado ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .269 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .318.

The Pirates are 27-40 in road games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .332.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 34 home runs and is slugging .572. Daniel Murphy is 8-for-27 with four doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 74 extra base hits and has 106 RBIs. Colin Moran is 10-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .268 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .260 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), Raimel Tapia: (hand), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).