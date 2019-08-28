Flores, Valenzuela lift Dos Laredos over Saltillo 5-2

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Rudy Flores doubled and singled as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 5-2 on Wednesday.

Roberto Valenzuela singled three times with two runs for Dos Laredos.

Saltillo cut the deficit to 3-2 in the eighth after Henry Urrutia hit an RBI single, scoring Manny Rodriguez.

Dos Laredos answered in the next half-inning when Roberto Lopez hit a two-run single.

Dos Laredos right-hander Henry Omana (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Raul Carrillo (9-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and nine hits over five innings.

Urrutia singled three times for the Saraperos.