Gutierrez hits walk-off single, Lakewood beats Delmarva 1-0

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Abrahan Gutierrez hit a walk-off single, as the Lakewood BlueClaws beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 1-0 on Wednesday.

Yerwin Trejo scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third following singles by Malvin Matos and Gutierrez.

Reliever Manuel Silva (6-6) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one hit over 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Ruben Garcia (1-3) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the South Atlantic League game.

The Shorebirds were held off the scoreboard for the 11th time this season, while the BlueClaws' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.