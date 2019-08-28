Escarra’s homer leads Frederick to 4-0 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- J.C. Escarra hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 4-0 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday.

The home run by Escarra scored Cole Billingsley and Patrick Dorrian to break a scoreless tie.

The Keys tacked on another run in the seventh when Daniel Fajardo hit an RBI double, driving in Chris Clare.

Frederick starter Ofelky Peralta (3-2) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Alex Eubanks (9-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and nine hits over seven innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Wood Ducks were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Keys' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Down East is 9-4 against Frederick this season.