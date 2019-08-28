Reichenborn, Dunn lead the way for Palm Beach

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Tyler Reichenborn was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Palm Beach Cardinals beat the Bradenton Marauders 9-4 on Wednesday.

Nick Dunn doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Palm Beach.

Trailing 1-0, the Cardinals took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. The Cardinals sent 10 men to the plate as Reichenborn hit a two-run home run en route to the four-run lead.

The Cardinals later added one run in the fourth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Edgar Escobar (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Bradenton starter Nicholas Economos (6-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Marauders, Cal Mitchell homered and singled, driving in two runs.