Wilson’s run leads Bristol to 4-2 win over Danville

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Eli Wilson scored on a forceout in the second inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Danville Braves on Wednesday.

The forceout came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jesus Valdez hit a two-run double.

In the top of the ninth, Danville cut into the deficit on an error that scored Mason Berne.

Bristol right-hander Tahnaj Thomas (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alger Hodgson (1-5) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Braves, Cody Birdsong homered and singled.