Bae’s triple leads Greensboro to 6-4 win over Rome

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Ji-Hwan Bae hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 6-4 win over the Rome Braves on Wednesday.

The triple by Bae, part of a three-run inning, gave the Grasshoppers a 5-4 lead before Fabricio Macias hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Mike LoPresti (1-0) got the win in relief while Victor Vodnik (1-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Greensboro improved to 4-2 against Rome this season.